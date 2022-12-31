Indore: No traffic bottlenecks at Metro sites ensured

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Metro officials in the city have ensured smooth vehicular traffic and do everything to ensure that (traffic) snarls don’t spoil the city’s mood especially near the construction sites.

Also, the priority corridor will be completed within the stipulated deadline prescribed by the chief minister, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, said Neeraj Mandloi, principal secretary, Urban Development and Housing Department, and Manish Singh, managing director MPMRCL on Friday during the review meeting of the ongoing Metro rail project.

Mandloi had a detailed discussion with the Metro officials including implementation, designing, civil work, system, finance and other issues involving the project.

The principal secretary also sought information on the progress of the priority corridor and the status of the job done so far.

The managing director assured that the construction work both in Bhopal and Indore is going on at a fast pace under the priority corridor and work will be completed within the time limit set by the CM Chouhan.

Managing director, Singh, also informed that the construction work of Metro will continue during the three-day Pravasi Bharatiya Conference and the Global Investors’ Summit to be held in Indore in January.

Complete arrangements have been made to ensure that there is no dilemma in the public’s mind and the vehicular traffic in and around the Metro construction site is not hampered.

During the review meeting, the principal secretary discussed all the aspects in detail and expressed satisfaction on the progress of the construction work.