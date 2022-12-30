Indore: VHP's discussion of protection of Hindu society begins

FP Photo |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Milind Parande, National General Secretary of Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) has said the subjects of freedom from government control of temples, conversion, love jihad, Muslim infiltration, population imbalance, increasing Islamic Jihadi violence and stopping cow slaughter will be discussed in the meeting of Central Management committee of VHP.

The three-day meeting of the Central Management Committee and Board of Trustees of Vishwa Hindu Parishad started from Friday in Indore at the Agrasen Mahasabha Bhavan. Talking to media here he said that the delegates will plan to deal with the anti-Hindu disruptive forces, we will plan to increase the pace of works that enhance social harmony and unity. The present condition of Hindus across the country, the challenges facing them and the measures to deal with them will also be discussed in detail. In the meeting, after discussion the resolutions would be passed on the subject of religious extremism, challenge and solution. Apart from these, other contemporary topics related to Hindu society will also be discussed.