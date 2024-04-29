Indore: Dr Ashok Thakur Elected Progressive Medical Teachers’ Association General Secretary Unopposed

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): MGM Medical College's Dr Ashok Thakur was elected as the general secretary of the Progressive Medical Teachers' Association on Sunday. The annual general body meeting of the Madhya Pradesh Progressive Medical Teachers’ Association was organised in the auditorium of Gandhi Medical College, Bhopal.

In the meeting, the PMTA officials from all the medical colleges of the state discussed pending issues of all the medical teachers of the state. There was a discussion on the merger of the health department and the medical education department with the MTA officials from all the medical colleges. The officials presented their views on the challenges arising after the merger of both the departments.

Along with this, Dr Rakesh Malviya was appointed state president of the Progressive Medical Teachers Association, Dr Ashok Thakur as general secretary, Dr Pushpendra Shukla, Dr Makhan Lal Mahor, and Dr Neeti Aggarwal as vice presidents while Dr Praveen Baghel as treasurer.

All the MTA members and newly elected officials took a pledge that all the 14 medical colleges and their organisations will unite and fight shoulder to shoulder for the pending issues and future challenges.

Issues:

- NPA of medical teachers pending with the department

- Service protection rule - Technical resignation - Closing of bonds and funds for group term insurance and health insurance of medical teachers

- To make efforts for the establishment of Indian Medical Service in India and Madhya Pradesh.

- Formation of National Medical Teachers Association.