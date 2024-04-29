Indore: Proposal To Make MYH ‘Model Hospital’ Yet To See Light Of Day

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Multiple announcements have been made to upgrade Maharaja Yeshwantrao Hospital into a Model Hospital but nothing could get off the ground in the last four years. A few months ago, state health minister Rajendra Shukla had announced to upgrade the hospital into a model one in front of Union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya during a programme in MY Hospital, but the proposal could not see the light of the day.

“Maharaja Yashwantrao Holkar had built the hospital about 75 years ago but no major changes have taken place in the hospital since then, thanks to government apathy. Patients will get more facilities if the hospital is upgraded as a model hospital, including increased number of beds and installation of modern testing machines,” a senior official of the hospital said.

The official said that with the upgradation as a model hospital, MYH will have 2,000 beds as it has 800 beds currently. Along with this, CT scan and MRI facilities will also be available in the hospital. “We are working on the proposal of turning MY Hospital into a model hospital. We will soon get the hospital upgraded,” Dr Sanjay Dixit, Dean, MGM Medical College, said.

Most hospitals built in Holkar’s regime

Most of the government hospitals running in the city were constructed during the Holkar regime. MGM Medical College, MY Hospital, Cancer Hospital, MRTB Hospital and others were built during the same period and lakhs of patients are still getting benefits of the same. The population of the city is also the highest in the state, despite this the hospitals here are not being upgraded with time.

Patients to get following facilities

- 2,000 beds at MY Hospital

- 400-bed state-of-the-art Trauma Centre

- MRTB hospital will become Centre of Excellence

- Bed capacity of Chacha Nehru Hospital will increase from 100 to 300

- State-of-the-art centre with 50 dialysis units for kidney patients

- Robotic Surgery in Super Specialty Hospital