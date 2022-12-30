Indore Sports Update: Sarahana, Jasraj, Atharv, Om, Vidushi in semis

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Sarahana, Jasraj, Atharv, Om and Vidushi won their respective matches and entered into semifinals of the City Gymkhana Open Mini and Sub-Junior Badminton Championship, organized by Indore Badminton Academy (IBA), on Thursday.

In quarterfinals , Ishan Ali beat Ayansh Mishra 15-5, 15-4,Tivisha Jain beat Pratishtha Pandey 15-2,15-6 , Omisha Mehta beat Aishani Goyal 5-15,15-11,15-9, Yatharth Yadav beat Shlok Sach Deva 15-5,15-11, Om Arya beat Himanshu Sarode 15-5,15-7, Bhavesh Singh Rawat beat Shobhit Gupta 15-5,15-8.

Manan Chandra is Masters Snooker Champion

Manan Chandra of PSPB became champion in Masters Snooker in the second SAgE National Billiards-Snooker Championship on Thursday.

Manan easily defeated Manudev of Karnataka 4-0 in the final. Manan won the match 115-5, 56-46, 83-31, 61-35. Prize distribution ceremony was conducted by Julia Jones, Lil Jones, Bholu Mehta, Sunil Bajaj and Ashwini Puranik.

Gwalior, Bhopal, Prakash Club, Tahir Hockey Training Center in semis

Four quarter final matches were played in the state level hockey competition organized by Hockey Indore Association at Chimanbagh Hockey Ground in Ibrahim Khurshid Memorial Maa Kanakeshwari Devi Trophy cash prize money tournament.

The first match was played between Tahir Hockey Training Center and Hoshangabad in which Tahir Hockey Training Center Center defeated Hoshangabad 6-1. The second match was played between LNIP Gwalior and Narsinghpur in which LNIP Gwalior defeated Narsinghpur by 6-2. The third match was played between Prakash Hockey Club and Jabalpur in which Prakash Club defeated Jabalpur by 5-3 in penalty strokes and the last quarter final match was played between Bhopal and Mandsaur in which Bhopal won 1-0.

Shravanika, Arpita, Arav, Niroshan and Madhavendra take lead

Six rounds were completed in the Under 9 National Chess Championship being held at Indore Public School on Thursday.

In the boys section, second seed Arav Sarbaliya (Karnataka) and first seed Madhavendra Pratap Sharma (Madhya Pradesh) drew the tie after 34 moves. On the other hand, in the girls' section, Shravanika AS (Karnataka), Bhumika Waghle (Maharashtra) and Arpita Patankar (Gujarat) shared the lead with 4.5 points each. Till now Shravanika, Arpita Patankar, Aarav S, Aarav A, Niroshan Thanikachalam and Madhavendra Sharma are in the race to emerge as undefeated winners. As special guest, Dr Gurmeet Singh Narang got introduced to the players. On this occasion, Akshat Khanpariya, Anil Fatehchandani and Dr AK Raizada and Sunil

