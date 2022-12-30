Indore: Terrific traffic haunts Admin

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The city’s traffic chaos was a matter of major concern for the guardians of the city in view of the Pravasi Bharatiya Diwas Conference and the Global Investors’ Summit.

In order to have a smooth session, it was decided on Thursday that around 1,000 volunteers will be deployed at 55 city squares to manage the traffic between January 7 and 14.

These volunteers were trained during four sessions at a workshop held on Wednesday. The mayor, Pushiyamitra Bhargav, and other IMC officials along with senior traffic police personnel were present during the programme.

Mayor Bhargava said, “We (Indore) are number one in cleanliness and we need to overcome the traffic chaos to achieve the same status. Keeping in view of increasing traffic in the city, we have associated with several colleges from which many students have expressed their willingness to volunteer to reduce traffic congestion.”

Expressing his confidence to overcome the traffic hurdle, he said, “To achieve this goal, all of you (volunteers) and the citizens must strictly adhere to the traffic rules to set an example for others to follow,” said the mayor.

On this occasion, additional DSP Traffic Anil Patidar, Dilip Parihar, Arvind Tiwari gave detailed information about how to manage traffic and how to train these volunteers to combat the traffic menace.

Caps, jackets and other necessary items will be provided to these volunteers while they are pressed into service to manage the traffic management at 55 squares of the city.