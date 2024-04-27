Bhopal Gas Tragedy Case: Defense Seeks Quashing Of CJM Order, Reframing Charges 

Bhopal Gas Tragedy | File Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Former employees of the Union Carbide Corporation (UCC) who have been accused of criminal negligence in connection with Bhopal Gas Tragedy have pleaded the trial court to quash June 7, 2010 order of the CJM. They also requested the court for a fresh trial after reframing of charges.

Principal district and sessions Judge Amitabh Mishra was on Friday hearing an appeal against CJM order which had convicted 7 board of directors of Union Carbide Corporation (UCC) for Bhopal Gas Tragedy. The court has fixed the next hearing on May 26.

Rachna Dhingra of Bhopal Group for Information & Action (BGIA), “ Four out of 7 board of directors have passed away. In 2010, CJM court convicted the UCC board of directors. They had challenged the court's order in a higher court. Now they have requested the court to quash CJM order and reframe charges. They were convicted under Section 304-A of IPC. The appeal has been pending in the court for the last 14 years.”

Fire In Physics Department, NSUI Demands Probe

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A major fire broke out in physics department of Barkatullah University (BU) on Friday. National Student Union of India (NSUI) leader Ravi Parmar has raised fingers against the BU administration and demanded a fair inquiry into the matter.

Claiming that documents, computers were gutted, he did not rule out conspiracy behind the incident. He said no one from BU administration bothered to inspect physics department. Moreover, officials have not informed police and fire brigade about the fire incident. He accused BU administration of hushing up the case.