MP Reels Under Bestiality: Man Caught Raping Cow In Madsaur; 3rd Such Case In Less Than 2 Months

MP: Man Caught Raping Cow In Madsaur |

Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): In another case of bestiality, a man was allegedly caught raping a cow in Mandsaur on Thursday midnight. The entire incident was captured in a CCTV camera installed in the locality. T

Later, the cow was examined medically. The incident pertains to Hatunia village under Shamgarh police station area of Mandsaur district.

This is third such case reported in last 2 months. On June 16, a 50-year-old was allegedly caught having unnatural sex with a buffalo calf. A few days before that, on June 11, a man was arrested for allegedly raping a goat in Sehore.

