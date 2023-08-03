 MP Reels Under Bestiality: Man Caught Raping Cow In Madsaur; 3rd Such Case In Less Than 2 Months
Similar cases of molesting a cow have been on rise lately.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, August 03, 2023, 01:38 PM IST
Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): In another case of bestiality, a man was allegedly caught raping a cow in Mandsaur on Thursday midnight. The entire incident was captured in a CCTV camera installed in the locality. T

Later, the cow was examined medically. The incident pertains to Hatunia village under Shamgarh police station area of Mandsaur district. 

This is third such case reported in last 2 months. On June 16, a 50-year-old was allegedly caught having unnatural sex with a buffalo calf. A few days before that, on June 11, a man was arrested for allegedly raping a goat in Sehore.

