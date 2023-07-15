On Cam: Youths Drag Dog Down The Stairs, Thrash It To Death In MP's Jabalpur

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A group of youths brutally thrashed a dog to death at Kathra village of Jabalpur district on Sraurday. The video has gone viral on social media. It shows the family members and supporters of a Sarpanch of the village dragging a dog down from stairs and beating it with thick sticks as the innocent cried for life. Another group of youths standing down cheered 'Maar, Maar' (Kill).

Apparently, the owner of the dog was out of station and Sarpanch and his family were fed up of the dog's barking. So, they decided to kill it.