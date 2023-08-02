Madhya Pradesh: Khetia-Based Doctor Provides Healthcare To Amarnath Pilgrims

FPJ

Khetia (Madhya Pradesh): A Khetia-based doctor has set an example by providing quality healthcare services to Amarnath pilgrims round-the-clock, so that no devotee faces any inconvenience in this regard.

Block medical officer (BMO, Pansemal) Dr Arvind Kirade has been working tirelessly round-the-clock to provide quality healthcare services to pilgrims embarking on their journey to the cave shrine in the Kashmir Himalayas. Since the Yatra is in a difficult terrain at an altitude where oxygen levels are extremely low, healthcare facilities round-the-clock must be ensured. Residing at Chandanbari (Jammu & Kashmir), the doctor has been providing a helping hand to the pilgrims who are here to perform the yatra comfortably.

Recently, a 69-year-old pilgrim Narayan Tikaram Rathore who hails from Dindori (MP) had difficulty in breathing while returning from the holy cave shrine. Upon sensing myocardial infarction (MI), colloquially known as ‘heart attack’, Dr Kirade gave him (cardio-pulmonary resuscitation) CPR and referred to a higher centre.

Back in Khetia town, locals, relatives are all praise of Dr Kirade for his noble service to mankind and extended their best wishes for the future as well.

