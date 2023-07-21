Madhya Pradesh: Villagers Threaten To Boycott Polls Over Lack Of Road Connectivity Khetia | FP Photo

Khetia (Madhya Pradesh): Over 100 residents of different villages under Bhatki gram panchayat in Barwani district visited Barwani district collector office demanding proper road connectivity.

Villagers threatened to boycott upcoming assembly elections if their demands were not fulfilled. They have also put banners on their houses venting their ire on public representatives and administration.

The region has a population of 7,700. The villagers claimed that they had been waiting for road connectivity since independence. Villagers said that there were no roads and had to traverse through narrow lanes full of bounders and mud.

In case of emergency, ambulances cannot reach the villages. The villagers have to take patients patient either on tractors, motorcycles or on cots if needed. Expressing their anger towards at public representatives, the villagers said that ahead of every election, leaders make big promises, but after getting elected, they hardly bother to fulfil their promises.

