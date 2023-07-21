 Indore: Cop Tries To Stop Eve-Teasing, Gets Injured In Knife Attack
Two of the three accused detained

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, July 21, 2023, 02:04 AM IST
article-image
FPJ

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A policeman was attacked with a knife by a youth, who along with his two accomplices was indulging in eve teasing, in full public view under the Pardesipura police station jurisdiction on Thursday night. Two of the three youths, Hrithik and Harsh have been detained while a search is on for their third accomplice. 

The policeman received a stab injury on his face and inside his mouth. Two of the accused were detained by the police late night and a search is on for their accomplice. 

Pardeshipura police station in-charge Pankaj Dixit informed the Free Press that head constables Roshan Yadav and Bhola Yadav were patrolling the area when they spotted three youths on a bike teasing some girls. On hearing their cry for help the cops chased the accused and caught two of them but one of the accused who was carrying a knife attacked Roshan Yadav injuring him and fled the scene. The policemen are from the intelligence wing so they were in civil dress. 

The people of the area said that the injured policeman managed to save himself from the first knife attack but could not save himself from the second knife attack and sustained injuries.

Police said that the accused are from Sehore and had come to the city to meet a relative of one of them on Thursday. The relative resides in Subhash Colony under the Banganga police station jurisdiction in the city. The record of the accused is being gathered by the police as well.

article-image

