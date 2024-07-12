MP: Kailash Ahead In Boosting Modi's Drive, Other Ministers Far Behind

Urban development minister Kailash Vijay Vargiya planting sapling as part of the 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' campaign |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The ministers of the Mohan Yadav-led government do not seem to be taking an interest in any campaign.

Urban development minister Kailash Vijay Vargiya is ahead of his colleagues in boosting Prime Minister Narendra Modi's campaign: Ek Pedh Maa Ke Naam (Plant a tree in mother's name).

As far as the plantation drive goes, rest of the ministers is behind Vijayvargiya.

Because the ministers were not taking interest in the campaign, Yadav had to tell them to plant saplings in their respective areas. He advised the ministers to launch the plantation drive across the state the way it had been done in Bhopal and Indore.

Vijayvargiya has fixed the target for planting 51,000 saplings in Indore. Union forest minister Bhupendra Yadav launched the campaign on July 7.

Union home minister Amit Shah is coming to conclude the event on Sunday. Preparations are on to plant 11,00,000 saplings on that day and to create a record. Vijayvargiya has included all voluntary organisations in the campaign.

Next to Vijayvargiya, it is panchayat and rural development minister Prahlad Patel who planted 10,000 saplings in Jararudham reserved forest. He sent a post on social media saying that he himself would count the plants next year.

It is the moral duty of every citizen to protect trees, Patel said. Nevertheless, the other ministers of the state are not showing any interest in the plantation drive.

After receiving instructions from the Chief Minister, the ministers are preparing for planting saplings in their respective areas. Similarly, the panchayat department is also planning to plant saplings in every Panchayat across the state. The panchayat secretaries will be responsible for taking care of the saplings.

Horticulture minister takes little interest in plantation drive

The horticulture minister generally deals with the plants and conservation of parks. But the minister seems to be out of the scene in this plantation drive. Horticulture minister Narayan Singh Kushwaha has yet to come up with a plan for the ongoing plantation drive.

CM plants Rudraksha sapling -- Recruitment of 7,500 police personnel will be done shortly

A view of mass plantation at under PM’s “Ed Ped Ma Ke Nam” drive at 25th Battalion on Thursday. |

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav participated in a programme organised by the 23rd and 25th Battalion of Special Armed Forces (SAF) in the state capital Bhopal under 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' campaign and planted a sapling on the occasion, here on Thursday. Around 1.25 lakh saplings were planted simultaneously by police units across the state. CM Yadav inaugurated the state-level programme by planting a Rudraksha sapling here in the city. He added that the state government has decided to fill 7500 posts of police personnel in the state and the process of recruitment will begin shortly.