 Bhopal: PWD To Construct Three Road Crossings For Rain Water Exit
The Railways have to clear nullah from Alpana Talkies (Platform no-4 to Platform no-1)

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, July 11, 2024, 11:10 PM IST
article-image
Mayor Malti Rai inspects water logging condition at Alpana Tiraha on Thursday. |

BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh): Public Works Department (PWD) will make three road crossings at Alpana Tiraha, Bharat Talkies and Sangal Talkies on Hamidia Road for smooth exit of rain water. In fact, with brief spell of rain, Hamidia Road gets heavily waterlogged. Mayor Malti Rai inspected the road with officials of PWD, Railways and officials of Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) to take stock of water logging situation. She instructed PWD officials for drainage on both sides of Hamidia Road.

She talked to DRM Bhopal for solution of frequent water logging at Alpana Tiraha on Hamidia Road. Section engineer of the Railways responded to the Mayorís initiative and assured cooperation for rain water drainage from the railway track. She also instructed the BMC team to clear sewage chambers from Alpana Tiraha to Bharat Talkies.

BMC deputy commissioner Yogendra Patel said, 'From Alpana Tiraha which is at platform no-4 of Bhopal Railway Station to platform no-1, there is a nullah (canal). Nine railway tracks are over this nullah. So The Railways have to widen the nullah and clean it so there will be exit of rain water and sewage water through the nullah. Besides, there is a project from Alpana Tiraha to Bharat Talkies for proper drainage and ultimately rain water will mix with Patra Nullah. PWD will float tender for it.'

