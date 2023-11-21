 MP Elections 2023: Pandokhar Sarkar Predicts Who Will Form Next Govt, Guarantees Narottam Mishra's Victory From Datia (WATCH)
He also said that there could be 1 percent error in the government's manipulation of equations, otherwise Mishra will definitely win.

Tuesday, November 21, 2023
article-image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Pandokar Sarkar, famous for writing future predictions on a chit-- that he swears by, has made a strong revelation as to who will form the next government in Madhya Pradesh.

On November 11, a week before voting, Pandit Gurusharan Sharma, famously known as Pandokhar Sarkar, predicted there is a high chance that Congress will win the assembly elections this time. However, they need to be vigilant to evade that 1% chance of manipulation that political parties might attempt to disturb their numbers.

In an interview done by a Youtube channel Ulta Chasma uc, Pandokhar Sarkar wrote a chit-- claiming 80% chances that Congress will form the government. The video shows him reading his chit, that claimed Home Minister Narottam Mishra will re-win from Datia seat and there are 99% chances.

article-image

Pandokhar Sarkar's, in his chit dated Nov 11, 5:15pm, said as per the current scenario three to four independents will win the election, 80 percent chances are in favour of the Congress party. Narottam Mishra will surely win from Datia Constituency.

article-image

In 2018 Polls, Pandokar Sarkar Predicted Congress Won't Be Able To Complete Tenure

Pandokar Sarkar said that earlier also he predicted that the Congress will form the government but will not remain in power for the entire tenure. And it dis happen when Jyotiraditya Scindia joined hands with BJP govt in 2020 and toppled the Nath-government. He said that as per the current status--of November 11, Congress is running forward in the race to form a government but after the elections the results may vary.

article-image

He further said that in 40 years of his life he voted 5 times and announced his predictions which also proved right but due to the government’s manipulation the decision changed within minutes. To avoid the disputes the officials get manipulated towards the winning party, if the people are honest they give the correct numbers. Therefore, there can be one percent error in the government's manipulation of equations.

Currently, there is a situation of change in Madhya Pradesh. There is a tough fight between both the parties in the state.

He added that he has written chits for many people recently, in Indore, Bhopal. He also wrote a letter for Bhind’s famous Congress political leader Hemant Kataria.

article-image

