MP Election 2023: Re-Polling Conducted In Bhind Over Voting Secrecy Violation

Bhind (Madhya Pradesh): Re-polling is currently ongoing at booth number 3 within polling center number 71 at Kishupura in Bhind, as ordered by the Election Commission citing violation of voting confidentiality.

As per Bhind Collector Sanjeev Shrivastava, the voting commenced at 7 am and is progressing without any disruptions, with enhanced security measures in place. This includes a substantial deployment of security personnel at the polling station. The Election Commission ordered the re-voting in response to a breach of voting confidentiality, and the ongoing process is being carried out peacefully. He emphasized the robust security arrangements at the polling station, featuring a significant presence of deployed security forces.

Additionally, he shared that an FIR has been filed against four individuals connected, linked, related, affiliated, joined with the previous polling party. Among them, the other three have been suspended, and disciplinary action has been initiated against the fourth, who is a permanent worker. A recommendation for the suspension of the sector officer has been sent to the Commissioner of the Gwalior Division.

