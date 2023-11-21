 MP Election 2023: Re-Polling Conducted In Bhind Over Voting Secrecy Violation
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP Election 2023: Re-Polling Conducted In Bhind Over Voting Secrecy Violation

MP Election 2023: Re-Polling Conducted In Bhind Over Voting Secrecy Violation

The Election Commission ordered re-polling following a breach of voting secrecy, and the ongoing re-polling is being conducted peacefully.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, November 21, 2023, 11:56 AM IST
article-image

Bhind (Madhya Pradesh):  Re-polling is currently ongoing at booth number 3 within polling center number 71 at Kishupura in Bhind, as ordered by the Election Commission citing violation of voting confidentiality.

As per Bhind Collector Sanjeev Shrivastava, the voting commenced at 7 am and is progressing without any disruptions, with enhanced security measures in place. This includes a substantial deployment of security personnel at the polling station. The Election Commission ordered the re-voting in response to a breach of voting confidentiality, and the ongoing process is being carried out peacefully. He emphasized the robust security arrangements at the polling station, featuring a significant presence of deployed security forces.

Read Also
MP Elections 2023: High-Security Deployed Outside Strong Room In Jabalpur; BJP & Congress Workers...
article-image

Additionally, he shared that an FIR has been filed against four individuals connected, linked, related, affiliated, joined with the previous polling party. Among them, the other three have been suspended, and disciplinary action has been initiated against the fourth, who is a permanent worker. A recommendation for the suspension of the sector officer has been sent to the Commissioner of the Gwalior Division.

Read Also
MP: 2 Youths Arrested For Abducting Woman From Bus Stand In Gwalior After CCTV Clip Goes Viral
article-image

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP Election 2023: Re-Polling Conducted In Bhind Over Voting Secrecy Violation

MP Election 2023: Re-Polling Conducted In Bhind Over Voting Secrecy Violation

MP: 2 Youths Arrested For Abducting Woman From Bus Stand In Gwalior After CCTV Clip Goes Viral

MP: 2 Youths Arrested For Abducting Woman From Bus Stand In Gwalior After CCTV Clip Goes Viral

Bhopal: Collector Conducts Surprise Inspection, Suspends 4 Absentee Teachers, 1 Assistant Grade...

Bhopal: Collector Conducts Surprise Inspection, Suspends 4 Absentee Teachers, 1 Assistant Grade...

Bhopal: If Necessary, Issue Prohibitory Order To Improve City Air Quality, Divisional Collector...

Bhopal: If Necessary, Issue Prohibitory Order To Improve City Air Quality, Divisional Collector...

MP Elections 2023: EC Order Violated, Social Media Showing Exit Polls

MP Elections 2023: EC Order Violated, Social Media Showing Exit Polls