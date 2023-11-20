MP Elections 2023: High-Security Deployed Outside Strong Room In Jabalpur; BJP & Congress Workers Monitor As Fourth Ring

FPJ

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): After the Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections concluded, the future of all the candidates has been locked in EVMs, which have been kept in the strong room built in the Agricultural University of Jabalpur. The university's hi-tech security system has been installed by the Election Commission of India. The EVM machines have been kept in three security circles in which paramilitary forces personnel, SF personnel and district police along with high-tech CCTV cameras have also been installed.

FPJ

There is still doubt among the Congress members regarding EVM tampering and security in Jabalpur. This is the reason why all the candidates of the Congress have deployed their agents outside the strong room built by the District Election Commission in the Agricultural University for security reasons. The EVMs are being monitored 24 hours by Congress candidates through CCTV cameras. At the same time, the administration is also strict regarding the security of EVM machines.

Security arrangements

The EVM machines have been kept in three security circles and investigation is being done at every level. Paramilitary personnel, SF personnel and district police have been deployed for the security of EVMs.

Hi-tech CCTVs have also been installed all around it, which is being monitored by the district administration as well as the agents of all the candidates till December 3.

Questions were raised by the Congress regarding the strong room built in the Agricultural University. Congress alleged that Prabhat Mishra, father-in-law of Bharatiya Janata Party state president VD Sharma, is posted as the vice-chancellor, along with his wife Stuti Sharma, who works as a professor at the university. However, Stuti Sharma presently is in Bhopal.

The workers of the Congress candidates said that the security of the Election Commission is strong but still monitoring will have to be done.

District Election Officer Saurav Kumar said that under the guidelines of the Election Commission of India, there are strong security arrangements. Two rings of strong room were made and now a third ring has also been made. Along with this, agents of all the candidates are also monitoring as the fourth ring.

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)