 Bhopal: Diggi Ends Agitation, Reaches Garhakota To Meet Cong Candidate
Bhopal: Diggi Ends Agitation, Reaches Garhakota To Meet Cong Candidate

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, November 20, 2023, 10:29 AM IST
Digvijay Singh |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Former chief minister Digvijaya Singh ended sit-in staged outside Khajuraho police station in Chhatarpur district on Sunday and left for Garhakota in Sagar district to meet Congress candidate Jyoti Patel. Party sources said Singh left Garahakota where BJP supporters allegedly opened fire on the house of jyoti Patel on Friday evening.

Singh’s sit-in continued for the second consecutive day till Sunday noon to demand arrest of BJP candidate in connection with the alleged murder of a Congress worker on voting day. Singh said there would be no state-wide agitation if action was taken in the case. Singh along with Congress MLAs Alok Chaturvedi, Vikram Singh and other leaders stayed overnight in a tent outside the police station.

A person named Salman Khan died during clash between BJP and Congress workers in Rajnagar Assembly constituency in Chhatarpur district on Friday when the Assembly elections were held in the state. According to police, Khan was run over by a vehicle. Police registered a case of alleged murder against Arvind Pateria, the BJP candidate from Rajnagar Assembly constituency and other persons on late Friday night.

Talking to reporters on Sunday morning, Singh said an FIR was registered against 20 people in the case but none of the accused was arrested. The vehicle that crushed Salman was not seized, he said. Singh said there could be no justice under BJP rule. This is what Khan family also believed. Additional Superintendent of Police Vikram Singh said case was being investigated and action would be taken accordingly. State minister Gopal Bhargava is contesting election from Rehli-Garhakota Assembly constituency.

