MP Election 2023: BJP To Unveil 2nd List Of Candidates Likely On September 13

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The high-level meeting of BJP's top brass in Delhi on Monday triggered speculations of finalisation of candidates for the upcoming Madhya Pradesh elections. If go by the media reports, the BJP is most likely to announce its second list of 64 candidates on September 13.

On Monday, a high-level meeting was held in Delhi, which was attended by BJP President JP Nadda, Home Minister Amit Shah, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar, BJP General Secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya, State BJP President VD Sharma, and State Organization Secretary Hitanand Sharma.

During this meeting, discussions revolved around the list of party candidates for the upcoming polls.

The BJP is planning to announce candidates for the 64 seats it lost in the last election in this second list.

It's worth noting that the party had released its first list of candidates on August 17, naming hopefuls for all the seats it lost.

However, the selection of candidates for several constituencies in the first list has sparked significant controversy and opposition within the party.

According to local reports, the BJP has now shifted its focus to winning back the 103 seats it lost, considering the results of recent by-elections in 2020 and 2021, where BJP candidates emerged victorious in 18 seats.

The party is actively working on its election strategy and candidate selection to secure these seats.

Furthermore, discussions regarding Prime Minister Modi's upcoming visits to Madhya Pradesh in September were also on the agenda during the meetings.

On September 14, PM Modi will lay the foundation stone for investment projects worth 50,000 crores at the Bina Refinery in Sagar district.

Additionally, on September 18, he is expected to attend the unveiling of the 108-foot-tall statue of Adi Guru Shankaracharya in Omkareshwar.

Later, on September 25, PM Modi will participate in the Karyakarta Mahakumbh at Bhopal's Jamboori Maidan.

These visits are seen as significant in the run-up to the Madhya Pradesh assembly elections, and they underscore the BJP's efforts to consolidate its position in the state.

