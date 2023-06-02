 MP: Ashram director booked for molesting 8-year-old in Guna; agitated women block road
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP: Ashram director booked for molesting 8-year-old in Guna; agitated women block road

MP: Ashram director booked for molesting 8-year-old in Guna; agitated women block road

The accused refused to give 8-year-old girl her dupatta back and started molesting her.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, June 02, 2023, 05:05 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image |

Guna (Madhya Pradesh): An ashram director booked for allegedly molesting an 8-year-old girl when she was on her way to coaching in Chanchod, Guna on Thursday morning.

Read Also
Madhya Pradesh: Viral wedding card reveals 'Anamika' converted to 'Fatima' in Jabalpur, her furious...
article-image

Agitated, a group of women staged a blockade at Binaganj Tirahe as a protest on Friday, demanding an immediate arrest of the accused RK Sharma, director of an ashram.

According to Dainik Bhaskar, the blockade lasted for nearly two hours as cops and administration tried hard to clear it. Eventually, the protesters were brought to the police station with assurances of actions against the director.

Read Also
Bhopal: Jilted girl makes fake id of her ex-boyfriend-cum-cop, uploads their private pictures as...
article-image

The girl was on her way to coaching...

TI Balveer Gaur, the in-charge of Chanchoda police station, stated that the molestation incident occurred at 11 am on Thursday when the 8-year-old girl was on her way to coaching accompanied by her younger sister.

The girl informed the police that her sister's dupatta flew off and got stuck in the ashram's fencing. RK Sharma, the ashram's director, picked it up and kept it. When the girl went to retrieve the dupatta, RK Sharma allegedly molested her.

Read Also
Madhya Pradesh: Cancer hospital to beset up in Narmadapuram, says MP Rao Udai Pratap Singh
article-image

Case has been registered under POCSO Act

Upon reaching home, the girl immediately informed her parents, leading the family and others to visit Binaganj Chowki. After speaking with the outpost in-charge, they returned. However, they returned to the outpost on Thursday night, and when they couldn't find anyone, they proceeded to Chanchoda police station.

According to TI, a case was registered against the accused under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act on the same night, with further actions being pursued. The girl's mother stated that the ashram operator lured her daughter inside by asking her to offer prasad, revealing his greed for money. While committing the vile act, he warned the girl not to disclose it to anyone.

Read Also
Madhya Pradesh: Hanging wire electrocutes farmer to death in Mandsaur
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Madhya Pradesh: Father-son duo die after speeding auto-rickshaw rams into their bike on Morena-Jaora...

Madhya Pradesh: Father-son duo die after speeding auto-rickshaw rams into their bike on Morena-Jaora...

MP: Ashram director booked for molesting 8-year-old in Guna; agitated women block road

MP: Ashram director booked for molesting 8-year-old in Guna; agitated women block road

MP: 56% of adolescents show moderate level of 'problematic' internet use, reveals AIIMS study

MP: 56% of adolescents show moderate level of 'problematic' internet use, reveals AIIMS study

Bhopal: Congress' special plan to corner MP Minister Kamal Patel in Harda constituency

Bhopal: Congress' special plan to corner MP Minister Kamal Patel in Harda constituency

MP: Investors lose interest in land around Kuno after back-to-back Cheetah deaths

MP: Investors lose interest in land around Kuno after back-to-back Cheetah deaths