 Madhya Pradesh: Hanging wire electrocutes farmer to death in Mandsaur
Despite having lodged complaints about the hazardous situation, no action was taken to rectify the issue or halt the electric current flowing through the wire.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, June 01, 2023, 05:40 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image

Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): An electricity wire that had been hanging neglected for four days killed a young famer in village of Kittukhedi, located in the Malhargarh tehsil of Mandsaur district on Thursday.

As per the reports from Nai Dunia, the farmer named Ram Singh, met with this unfortunate fate due to a dangling electric wire on his farm that had been neglected for four days.

Despite several complaints about the hazardous situation, no action was taken to rectify the issue or halt the electric current flowing through the wire. Consequently, Ram Singh (42) was electrocuted.

 As per Nayi Duniya, expressing remorse over the incident, Jagdish Deora, the State Finance Minister, conveyed his condolences and announced a compensation of Rs 4 lakh to assist the grieving family.

Electricity company has allegedly been ignorant to complaints

The negligence displayed by the electricity company sparked anger among the villagers. In protest, they created a commotion by placing the deceased farmer's body at the bus stand in the village of Jharda, along the Mandsaur-Manasa road. The local police were present at the scene to maintain order.

Ram Singh met his untimely demise while working on his farm in Kittukhedi, which falls under the jurisdiction of the Narayangarh police station area in the Malhargarh tehsil.

The officials and employees of the MP Western Region Electricity Distribution Company allegedly has been careless regarding the he deceased’s complaints and the incident. Villagers revealed that Ram Singh had previously informed the company's office about the hanging wires but no remeadial actions were taken.

