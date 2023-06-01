 Madhya Pradesh: 13th  battalion NCC camp begins in Narmadapuram
FP News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, June 01, 2023, 08:07 AM IST
Narmadapuram (Madhya Pradesh): The third camp of CSTC of the 13th NCC Battalion began from May 29 on the premises of Itarsi Ordnance Factory. The camp will continue till June 23.

As many as 500 cadets from 24 schools are taking part in the camp. The associate NCC officers (ANOs) coming from schools and permanent instructors (PIs) will impart training to the cadets taking part in the camp.

The guests visiting the camp from time to time will also guide the cadets.

There will also be training for Thal Sainik Camp (TSC). Keeping in mind the extreme summer heat, a team of doctors and an ambulance have been deployed at the camp.

Camp Commandant Colonel Harpreet Singh, Deputy Camp Commandant Lieutenant S Chatwal and Major Jata Shanker gave the information.

