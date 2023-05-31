Bhopal: CM performs Shila Pujan of Devi Lok of goddess Vijayasan at Salkanpur

CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan, wife Sadhna at foundation stone laying ceremony of Devi Lok in Salkanpur on Wednesday | FP

Bhopal/Rehti: Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan performed the Shila Pujan of Devi Lok of goddess Vijayasan on Wednesday. The government will spend Rs 211 crore on the construction work.

Chief Minister’s wife Sadhana Singh and son Kartikeya were also took part in the function. Chouhan said, “It is the responsibility of the government to promote religion and culture along with development.”

About one lakh devotees witnessed the bhoomi-pujan of Devi Lok construction in the presence of saints, mahants and priests.

In-charge minister of the district Prabhuram Chowdhary, Agriculture Minister Kamal Patel and many MLAs were present at the function.

Chouhan along with a huge gathering also sang a song in praise of goddess. According to Chouhan, it is due to the blessings of the goddess that the government has decided to enact a law for rapists and award them death penalty.

It is because of the blessings of the goddess that the government initiated the Mukhyamantri Ladli Behna Yojana for the honour of women and to meet their small requirements, he said.

Along with the temple structures, replicas of 64 Yoginis, nine forms of Nava Durga, Devi Mahatma, Durga Saptashati and various Shaktipeeths and verses will be engraved in the on main temple premises for which Rs 166 crore will be spent.

The Chief Minister also offered prayers to the water and holy soil from all the Shaktipeeths of the country besides the Shilas.

All these materials will be used in the construction of Devi Lok.

He said the construction work would be undertaken under the temple at a cost of Rs 45 crore for the convenience of the devotees.

The Chief Minister sought the blessings of goddess and the saints for the happiness and prosperity of the state. MP from Vidisha Ramakant Bhargava addressed the people.

Earlier, Chouhan visited the Devi Lok exhibition and saw the model of the construction work.

The Chief Minister also participated in a musical Rath Yatra of the goddess and welcomed about one lakh devotees.

Famous Bhajan singer Kanhaiya Mittal from Haryana kept the audience spellbound in the festival.