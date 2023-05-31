Bhopal Gaurav Diwas: CM flags off pride race; youths pull off a live band & dance performance

CM Chouhan dons a customised T-shirt on the occasion |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): To celebrate the city's uniqueness, residents are celebrating Bhopal Gaurav Diwas today with great pomp and show.

In the same series, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan flagged off the Bhopal Gaurav marathon, from near the statue of Raja Bhoj at Bhoj Tal VIP road on Wednesday morning. The youths, enthusiastically participated in this 3km race that will conclude at Boat Club.

Addressing the public, the Chief Minister said that it is exhilarating to see thousands of youth and citizens are participating in the pride race with a sense of pride and enthusiasm. He further said that Bhopal has attained the status of the cleanest capital and now, it is time to make it the cleanest city of India.

"Let's resolve to make our Bhopal clean and green," the CM said.