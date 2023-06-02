Madhya Pradesh: Cancer hospital to beset up in Narmadapuram, says MP Rao Udai Pratap Singh

FP Photo

Itarsi (Madhya Pradesh): Member of Parliament Rao Udai Pratap Singh has said the Central Petroleum Ministry will set up a cancer hospital a cost of Rs 500 crore in Narmadapuram district.

Singh made the statement at a press conference on Thursday on the occasion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s completion of nine years in office.

Former Union petroleum minister Dharmendra Pradhan made a blueprint for the hospital, and the process for the project was almost over, he said, adding that the administration is searching for a land for the hospital.

The hospital is being set up under the joint auspices of corporate social responsibility and the Petroleum Ministry, he said.

To a question on not opening a medical college in Narmadapuram, Singh said since it would be set up in Budhni, Narmadapuram did not need it.

People need medical facilities which are available one kilometer away from the district, he said.

So, there should not be any problem, and not constructing a hospital in Narmadapuram should not be made an issue, Singh further said.

There was no land in Narmadapuram city for a medical college, he said, adding that nor was it available in Itarsi.

The land was available only at Kesla which would have been very far from the main city, he said.

According to Singh, as far as creating jobs goes, no government can provide 100% employment.

He further said Prime Minister Narendra Modi had launched Atmanirbhar Bharat and skill development scheme to generate self-employment.

Legislators Sitasaran Sharma, Vijaypal Singh and Premshankar Verma were present at the press conference.

Besides, there were chairman of Itarsi Nagar Palika Pankaj Choure, in charge of BJP’s divisional head Pankaj Joshi and others at the conference.