 WATCH: Thieves arrive in Rs 10 lakh car to 'steal salt' worth Rs 150 in Madhya Pradesh
According to the CCTV footage, it looks like the individuals are drunk and doing the thing in a fun way or as an act of “over smartness”

FP News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, June 01, 2023, 04:50 PM IST
article-image
FP photo

Bhind (Madhya Pradesh): In a surprising turn of events, a group of four thieves arrived in a car costing Rs 10 lakh to 'steal salt' worth Rs 150, in Bhind on Wednesday.

The entire episode was captured in a CCTV at Lahar Kasba market, which is now going viral on social media.

As seen in the footage, four young men were sitting near the car, having a casual conversation. Meanwhile, one of the individuals can be seen discreetly picking three packets of salt-- one by one, and putting it inside the car’s trunk. It looks like the individuals are drunk and doing the thing in a fun way or as an act of “over smartness”.

Authorities are investigating the matter, and this peculiar incident has sparked widespread curiosity among the citizens.

