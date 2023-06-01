WATCH: Thieves arrive in Rs 10 lakh car to 'steal salt' worth Rs 150 in Madhya Pradesh

FP photo

Bhind (Madhya Pradesh): In a surprising turn of events, a group of four thieves arrived in a car costing Rs 10 lakh to 'steal salt' worth Rs 150, in Bhind on Wednesday.

The entire episode was captured in a CCTV at Lahar Kasba market, which is now going viral on social media.

As seen in the footage, four young men were sitting near the car, having a casual conversation. Meanwhile, one of the individuals can be seen discreetly picking three packets of salt-- one by one, and putting it inside the car’s trunk. It looks like the individuals are drunk and doing the thing in a fun way or as an act of “over smartness”.

Authorities are investigating the matter, and this peculiar incident has sparked widespread curiosity among the citizens.