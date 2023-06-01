Indore : DAVV houseful! Where to keep answer books?

A picture of the evaluation centre’s storeroom |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) : ‘We have informed the university administration about the situation in the evaluation centre’s storeroom. We have been told that the vendor will take away the old answer books soon.’

Evaluation centre incharge Prof Rajendra Singh

‘The issue has been brought to my notice. The vendor will be instructed to take away old answer books at the earliest’

Registrar Ajay Verma

While the Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV) is holding back-to-back exams, the evaluation centre is finding it hard to accommodate the new incoming bundles of answer books.

The storeroom of the evaluation centre is filled to its capacity and has now little space for any new lots.

The situation is so grim that the evaluation centre reportedly has suggested to the university examination department not to hold any new exams until the old answer books are cleared from the store.

The vendor authorised for taking away old answer books from the evaluation centre has not turned up for doing the needful for the last one year.

As per the contract condition, the vendor is supposed to take away old answer sheets from the university at least twice a year but he has failed to do so. The university administration too is turning a blind eye to the issue.

The evaluation centre, which was built about two decades ago when there were around 150 colleges under DAVV wings, had sufficient space for accommodating the answer books.

As the years passed, the number of affiliated colleges and subsequently students under DAVV increased leading to a space crunch at the evaluation centre.

Today, the university has around 270 colleges and nearly 2.5 lakh students under its wings. The varsity’s evaluation centre can accommodate answer books for one more academic year only. But more than 15 months have passed since the vendor has come to the university to take away old answer books.

While the store room is filled to the capacity, first year exams of undergraduate courses are going on. After which, the university would hold UG second exams.

Answer books are kept for six months

As per rules, the university is required to keep answer sheets after evaluation for a period of six months giving students chance to apply for revaluation, rechecking or in case the results are legally challenged.

After six months, the vendor is supposed to take away the answer books and destroy them. Sinceanswer books are evaluated documents, the same have to be destroyed under the supervision of a team from the university. The vendor, however, has not come to the DAVV for the past 15 months even as the answer books are piling up.