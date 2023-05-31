 Indore: 7-day camp to promote cultural values in society
Scholars along with Pujya Muni Vimal Sagar to teach people  

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, May 31, 2023, 06:10 AM IST
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Under the joint aegis of Shraman Sanskriti Sanskar and Digamber Jain Social Group Federation, a religious rituals camp was inaugurated on May 30 in 18 temples of Indore. In all the Jinalayas (Jain Temple), the senior officials of the society and the office bearers of Digamber Jain Social Group Federation lighted the lamp and released the kit to be used in the camp, after which the camp started.

“The seeds of sanskar will be planted for 7 days by the scholars who have come from Sanganer. This means the scholars will conduct a learning session for the people in the camp, promoting cultural values,” said an official from Digamber Jain Group.

The programme is organised at Smriti Nagar in the auspicious company of Pujya Muni Vimal Sagar Maharaj, a disciple of Acharya Vidyasagar Maharaj. 

National president (DJG) Rakesh Jain Vinayaka said that on this occasion Amit Kasliwal of Mahaveer Trust, former president Hansmukh Gandhi, executive president Rajkumar Patodi, Manohar Jhanjhari, general secretary Vipul Banjhal, camp coordinator Anil Rawat and regional president Vitul Ajmera along with other dignitaries were present.

