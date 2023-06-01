Bhopal: 10 IAS officers get additional charge, six transferred | Official

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The state government transferred six IAS officers on Wednesday and gave additional charges to ten bureaucrats.

Since John Kingsly AR was not on good terms with medical education minister Viswas Sarang, he was shifted from the post of commissioner of medical education department. Now, Kingsly will look after the secretary water resources department and Narmada valley department.

Gopal Chandra Dad, posted as commissioner of medical education department, was given the additional charge of the OBC Welfare Department.

Swati Meena Nayak was transferred to secretary women and child welfare department. Similarly, Abhishek Singh was transferred from the post of deputy secretary of Yojna, finance and statistics department and appointed as secretary of State election commission.

Similarly, Ratnakar Jha was appointed as deputy secretary of labour and Sanjay Kumar Jain was posted as deputy secretary of Public Assets Management Department.

In place of Vivek Porwal, who was posted to the chief minister’s secretariat, principal secretary Umakant Umarao was given the additional charge of the cooperatives department.

Principal secretary Kalpana Shrivastava was given the Ayush department. On the other hand, Principal Secretary Sachin Sinha was sent to the social justice department.

Raghvendra Kumar Singh was appointed as chief executive officer of good governance school.

P Narhari was made secretary of the sports and youth welfare department.

On the other hand, Rakesh Shrivastava was made director of Bhopal Gas Tragedy and Manoj Pushp was given the additional charge of managing director of women finance and development corporation.