Bhopal: Waqf Board issues notice to Saif Ali Khan’s sister Saba Sultan over order violation

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Waqf Board has issued a notice to sister of famous actor Saif Ali Khan and daughter of former Indian cricketer late Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi, Saba Sultan over violation of orders on Wednesday. Saba is Mutwalli (head) of Auqaf-e-Shahi-- a panel that manages Bhopal’s princely Waqf Properties.

The Waqf Board said in the notice that Haj Yatra of Madhya Pradesh is starting from June 4 and from the same date, people from then princely state Bhopal will also leave for Haj pilgrimage. However, Saba has so far not sent the official information that whether these pilgrims will get the free facilities at Rubath’s based at Madinah Munawwarah.

The board said that it’s a matter of concern that she has not cleared her stand over the issue. Owing to this reason, Waqf Board and Haj Committee have to maintain silence before the Haj pilgrims.

The board said that once again she is being reminded to reply within three days whether Haj pilgrims from previous princely state Bhopal will be able to get the free facilities at Medina based Rubats or not. She has been asked to clarify the situation.

Board also wanted to know from her that how much properties do the Auqaf-e-Sahi had in Mucca Saudi Arabia, how these properties are being used, what is the annual income through them and under which head this income is used.

