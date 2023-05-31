 On Cam: Dead man wakes up on funeral pyre minutes before last rites in MP's Morena
Some people tried checking his breathing by placing their fingers on his nose and mouth.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, May 31, 2023, 01:30 PM IST
Morena (Madhya Pradesh) : A dramatic scene unfolded at Morena's cremation ground after a dead man lying on the funeral pyre woke up on Tuesday evening. Sacred, the people started running at first. Soon when they realised the man was alive, they called a doctor.

The incident happened at Shanti Dham at Ward No. 47 of Morena.

The doctor rushed and after check up, confirmed that the person's heart was still beating. The individual was then referred to Gwalior for further treatment.

According to information, a young man named Jeetu Prajapati had been struggling with kidney-related issues for a long time. On Tuesday evening, he suddenly collapsed. Some people tried checking his breathing by placing their fingers on his nose and mouth.

However, when they thought he was no longer alive, they gathered his relatives and neighbors to prepare his body for cremation, taking his final journey to Shanti Dham, where the last rites were scheduled where suddenly the body started moving.

