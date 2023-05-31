 Bhopal: Insects in BHEL canteen food, employees stage protest
Management asked staff not to purchase unseasonal vegetables.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, May 31, 2023, 01:20 AM IST
FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The BHEL employees registered protest against insect found in food served at its canteen on Tuesday. BHEL management intervened and asked staff not to purchase unseasonal vegetables like cauliflowers etc.

On Tuesday, when the employees started taking lunch, they found insects in vegetables. AIBEU office-bearers reached the spot and raised protest. Angered by the gross negligence of the canteen management, the employees raised slogans and registered protest.

Soon, BHEL senior officials reached the spot and reprimanded the canteen management for gross negligence after finding insect in the vegetables. However, Union General Secretary Ram Narayan Giri remained adamant on taking strict action.

General Manager Human Resources Avinash Chandra held a meeting with AIBEU, laid stress on taking concrete action as well as improving the canteen system and forming a team with the union representative for daily inspection to prevent recurrence of incident. BHEL AGM Vinodanand Jha said, “We have asked staff not to purchase unseasonal vegetable in BHEL canteen as insect was found in cauliflower. After that, protest was withdrawn.”

