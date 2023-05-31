Bhopal: Ban on transfers may be lifted for 15 days

ABP News

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The ban on transfers may be lifted for 15 days. There was an agreement on the issue after an informal Cabinet meeting on Tuesday.

After the Cabinet meeting, several ministers urged the Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan to lift the ban on transfers. They said that there was pressure on them from workers to lift the ban on transfers for a few days. Nevertheless, Chouhan said once the ban on transfers was lifted, most of the leaders got busy in it before the election.

On the grounds of ministers’ request, Chouhan gave his consent to lift the ban on transfers for a fortnight. According to sources, a proposal for lifting the ban on transfers will be put up in the next Cabinet meeting.