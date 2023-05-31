 Bhopal: Ban on transfers may be lifted for 15 days
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal: Ban on transfers may be lifted for 15 days

Bhopal: Ban on transfers may be lifted for 15 days

After the Cabinet meeting, several ministers urged the Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan to lift the ban on transfers.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, May 31, 2023, 12:34 AM IST
article-image
ABP News

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The ban on transfers may be lifted for 15 days. There was an agreement on the issue after an informal Cabinet meeting on Tuesday.

After the Cabinet meeting, several ministers urged the Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan to lift the ban on transfers. They said that there was pressure on them from workers to lift the ban on transfers for a few days. Nevertheless, Chouhan said once the ban on transfers was lifted, most of the leaders got busy in it before the election.

On the grounds of ministers’ request, Chouhan gave his consent to lift the ban on transfers for a fortnight. According to sources, a proposal for lifting the ban on transfers will be put up in the next Cabinet meeting.  

Read Also
Bhopal: Congress government issued work order for Mahakal Lok, says Bhupendra
article-image
Read Also
Bhopal: Minister Bhadoria receives head injury in road accident
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bhopal: Ganesh Singh and Rakesh Singh MP leaders keeping their eye on talks over Union cabinet...

Bhopal: Ganesh Singh and Rakesh Singh MP leaders keeping their eye on talks over Union cabinet...

Bhopal: Cheetah steering committee meeting in Kuno today

Bhopal: Cheetah steering committee meeting in Kuno today

Bhopal: Bhupendra Singh amassed huge wealth, alleges Congress  

Bhopal: Bhupendra Singh amassed huge wealth, alleges Congress  

Bhopal: State cabinet holds meeting, Compensation doubled for deaths in wild animals' attack

Bhopal: State cabinet holds meeting, Compensation doubled for deaths in wild animals' attack

Bhopal: Ban on transfers may be lifted for 15 days

Bhopal: Ban on transfers may be lifted for 15 days