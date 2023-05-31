Bhopal: Minister Bhadoria receives head injury in road accident

FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Minister of state and Mehgaon MLA OPS Bhadoria had a narrow escape as a speeding tractor rammed into his car near Cadbury factory on NH 719 in Malanpur area in Bhind district on Tuesday.

The minister received head injuries and has been admitted to a private multi-speciality hospital in Gwalior. The accident occurred because of gusty winds, which affected visibility.

Gwalior SP Rajesh Singh Chandel told Free Press that the minister was crossing Malanpur industrial area when the incident took place. The minister’s convoy coming from opposite direction tried to avoid the collision but the minister car collided with the tractor.

The security personnel, driver and other staff received minor injuries. The minister received a big cut on his head. After CT scan was conducted at the hospital, doctors said minister was out of danger.

The police said that the collision was so severe that a part of the vehicle was blown away. The minister's vehicle was completely damaged. Due to this, both the minister and his driver were injured.

The security guard who was accompanying him, with the help of passersby pulled the minister and his driver out of the car and took them to the hospital in Gwalior in another car.

As soon as the incident was reported, the officers of police, administration and health department also reached the hospital. Apart from this, his supporters from Bhind and Gwalior and many BJP leaders also reached the hospital.