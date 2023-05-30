MP: CM to inaugurate Parshuram Temple in Mhow on Ganga Dussehra

Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan |

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan will inaugurate Parshuram Temple at the birthplace of Lord Parshuram on Tuesday on Ganga Dussehra festival.

During this, he will also address a gathering here. The administration has also begun preparations for the Chief Minister's programme. Small vehicles will be used to bring devotees up to Janapav hill.

Read Also Madhya Pradesh may get second Vande Bharat train between Jabalpur and Indore on June 20

The Chief Minister's meeting will be held on the ground in front of Bhojanshala (canteen). SDM Rajendra Singh and other officers reached Janapav on Saturday to take stock of preparations. Parshuram Temple had been ready since one year.

The administration has begun preparations for the inauguration and bhoomi pujan programme to be held on May 30. SDM Rajendra Singh said that the ground is being prepared near Janapav Hill where the canteen is built. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan will address a meeting here.

Read Also 6 National Wildlife Parks in Madhya Pradesh for a thrilling summer break apart from Kuno & Kanha

Along with this, other preparations are also being done. BJP’s Ram Kishore Shukla said that the Chief Minister will be in the temple from 3 pm to 5 pm. In the presence of tourism and culture minister Usha Thakur, Chief Minister Chouhan will perform bhoomi pujan of Maheshwar Janapav Irrigation Project.