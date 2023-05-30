 Madhya Pradeah: Bhoomi pujan for road development works worth Rs 1.7 crore held
FP News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, May 30, 2023, 11:55 PM IST
Rajpur (Madhya Pradesh): As a part of state-wide operation Kayakalp Campaign (Rejuvenation Campaign), MP Gajendra Singh Patel performed bhoomi pujan of various road development works worth Rs 1.7 crore on Monday.

Under the campaign, road stretch from Triveni Mandir to Pakhaliya culvert in ward no 3, Jawahar Marg to Bawri Colony in ward no 15, Jawahar chowk to Kabristan colony, Urdu School to sub divisional office in ward no 5, Hanuman Temple to Government Primary School in ward no 10 and others road in different wards would be repaired.

Addressing the event, MP said that BJP’s commitment to the development of the town. Many welfare schemes are being run by Narendra Modi-led Centre and Shivraj Singh Chouhan-led state governments. BJP district president, former MP Subhash Patel, Mahendra Thakkar, Ram Kishan Gupta and councilors were present.

