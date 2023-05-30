Madhya Pradesh: NFL records highest-ever profit of Rs. 609.77 cr

FP Photo

Guna (Madhya Pradesh): National Fertilizers Limited (NFL) has achieved its best-ever operational performance by setting new records of Production, Sales, Turnover and Profit during the 2022-23 fiscal.

The results of Company for the Financial Year ended March 31, 2023 were approved by the Board in its meeting on May 29, 2023. The company registered its highest-ever Profit Before Tax (PBT) of Rs 609.77 crore during 2022-23 as compared to CPLY of Rs144.82 crore.

PAT during this period also peaked to Rs456.10 crore against CPLY of Rs108.20 crore. Revenue from operations of company almost doubled to Rs29,616.52 crore during this period from the earlier best of Rs15,857.09 crore achieved during the financial year 2021-22.

The plants of the company operated at a capacity utilization of 122 per cent during this period and produced 39.35 Lakh MT of urea, which is also highest-ever. The company has also set new production and sale records of its Industrial Products.

The company achieved total fertilizer sale of 66.72 lakh metric tonnes in 2022-23, which is best-ever sales performance of the company. This also includes the highest ever urea sales of 53.70 Lakh MT.

For the first time, NFL has crossed 10 lakh metric tonnes mark in terms of sale of P&K fertilizers. The sales of its Agrochemical Segment also reached new high worthRs89 crore. On industrial products front, the company has recorded best-ever sale of Rs974 crore during 2022-23, an increase of 39 per cent over the last year.