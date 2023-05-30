 MP: Bajrang Dal worker among 2 arrested for smuggling ganja
MP: Bajrang Dal worker among 2 arrested for smuggling ganja

Madhya Pradesh's Satna RPF crime intelligence team apprehended five youths smuggling marijuana on the Sarnath Express to Satna. Acting on a tip-off, the RPF promptly initiated a train search for the suspects and the illicit substance

PTI FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, May 30, 2023, 02:16 PM IST
article-image
File Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Two persons, including alleged Bajrang Dal co-convenor of Panna district, were arrested for smuggling marijuana in Satna district on Monday.

The duo were arrested by the police at Uchehra railway station.

Madhya Pradesh's Satna RPF crime intelligence team apprehended five youths smuggling marijuana on the Sarnath Express to Satna. Acting on a tip-off, the RPF promptly initiated a train search for the suspects and the illicit substance

According to the RPF, the arrested persons have been identified as Sundaram Tiwari-- a Bajrang Dal's district co-convenor of Panna district, while the other accused has been identified as Raj Chaurasia, a native of Chandauli district in Uttar Pradesh.

A tweet by independent journalist Kashif Kakvi tweeted the video and pictures.

Sanjay Mishra, a senior RPF official said around 22 kg marijuana of worth Rs 1.7 lakh was recovered from their possession.

"During the search, we have recovered 10 kg ganja from Sundaram Tiwari, while around 12 kg ganja was recovered from Raj Chaurasia. The duo have been booked under Section 8/20 of the NDPS Act and the case has been handed over to GRP for further investigation," Mishra said.

