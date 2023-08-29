 Madhya Pradesh's 1000-feet Long Rakhi Set To Enter Guinness Book Of World Records
The extraordinary fact about Ashok’s rakhi is that it would be recorded in five records.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, August 29, 2023, 07:57 PM IST
article-image
World's Biggest Rakhi: Rakhi Makes Way To Guinness Book Of World Records | FP Photo

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A 1000-feet long 'rakhi' is under making in Madhya Pradesh. Once completed, this rakhi will become the longest in the world, making entry into five records-- Guinness Book of World Records, World Book of Records, Asia Book of Records, Limca Book of World Records, India Book of Records and OMG Book of Records.

Notably, the last record of largest rakhi till date is 20 feet.

A Bhind leader from Bhind, Ashok Bhardwaj has taken up the task to make the giant rakhi. He has deployed 10 artisians-- now just fixing the pieces to give Rakhi its final shape.

Ashok Bharajwad is making the rakhi at his house

According to information, BJP leader and social worker Ashok Bhardwaj hails from Mehgaon of Bhind district. At his house, Bhardwaj Niwas, more than 10 artisans and other workers are continuously engaged in crafting a rakhi

Components of the rakhi are foam, wooden board, wood and cloth. The diameter of the central circle would be 25 feet. Beside which, two other crafted circles of 15 feet diameter would be added. Similarly, more circles of 10, 5 and 2 feet will also be added on both the sides to give it a complete look of a rakhi.  

However, the exact size of the diameter has not been revealed yet. 

Formalities would be completed on August 31

According to Ashok Bhardwaj, when he decided that he was going to make the world's biggest rakhi, Limca Book of World Records, Guinness Book of World Records, World Book of Records, Asia Book of Records, India Book of Records and OMG Book of Records contacted him. 

They inquired him about various details and at the rakhi received approvals from all five i.e. Guinness, World, Asia, India and OMG Book of Records.

On August 31st, Guinness World Record officials will visit the BJP leader's place, for the preparations are already in full swing. 

Ashok Bhardwaj informed that after the mandatory inspections, measurements and formalities, the rakhi would be declared as “World’s Largest Rakhi.” The rakhi will also be provided a certificate on the same day. 

After that, Rakhi will be kept as a huge exhibition till Janmashtami. 

Ashok Bhardwaj said he is ealted about the huge achievement and it feels good to know the name of Chambal is being illuminated. Mehgaon's name will be included in Guinness or other Book of World Records. Even if someone tries to ascend this record, Mehgaon's name will also come to fore.

