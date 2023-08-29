Raksha Bandhan 2023 On August 30 Or 31? Know The Right Day & Time To Tie Rakhi

By: FPJ Web Desk | August 29, 2023
This year people are really confused about when to celebrate Rakhi i.e on August 30 or 31.
Ideally, Rakhi is tied on the 'Purnima' of the Shravan month. However, due to 'Bhadra' nakshatra on the same day, there is a little change.
On August 30 i.e. Purnima, the 'Bhadra' nakshatra --believed to be inauspicious as per Hindu mythology, will begin at 10:59 in the morning. Therefore, Rakhi will not be tied during this time.
The 'Bhadra' nakshatra will end on 8:58pm on August 30.
Khajrana Ganesh Temple Indore priest Ashok Bhatt confirmed that the auspicious time to tie rakhi is after 9:02 pm on August 30, after the 'Bhadra' ends.