MP Weather Update: Temperature Rises Above 30°Celsius In 20 Cities; No Rain For 4 Days

MP Monsoon Update: Temperatures Rise Due To Monsoon Break, Mercury Crosses 30 Degrees In 20 Cities; No Heavy Rain For 4 Days | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The monsoon is on a break in Madhya Pradesh. Result: Rising temperatures and humidity during the day. On Monday, the temperature in Gwalior reached 34 degrees Celsius, while in 20 cities the temperature crossed the bar of 30 degrees.

Weather experts predicted that weather conditions will remain the same for the next 4 days. Also, there will be no heavy rain anywhere in the state till September 1-2.

This is the second time the rains have taken a break in the state. Earlier, there was a monsoon break from 5 to 17 August in Madhya Pradesh.

No Monsoon System Is Active At Present

Indian Meteorological Department’s senior scientist Dr. Vedpraksh Singh said that at present no monsoon system is active in the state. This is resulting in the weather being dry in most parts of the state.

However, it is drizzling at some places. There may be heavy rains at some places in Jabalpur-Shahdol division on 1-2 September.

Weather In Last 24 Hours

There was no rain anywhere in the state in the last 24 hours. Without rain the state is experiencing the effect of heat currently.

The temperature in Gwalior reached 34.8 degrees.

Whereas, in Bhopal, Guna, Narmadapuram, Khandwa, Khargone, Raisen, Ratlam, Shivpuri, Ujjain, Damoh, Jabalpur, Khajuraho, Mandla, Narsinghpur, Naugaon, Rewa, Satna, Sidhi, Tikamgarh, Umaria and Malajkhand, the temperature was 30 degrees or more. Stayed.

MP Weather For Next 24 Hours

There will be mixed weather in the state. Somewhere there will be strong sunshine and somewhere there may be drizzle. The skies will also be clear in Bhopal, Indore, Ujjain, Jabalpur and Gwalior. It will be cloudy at some places.

15% Less Rain Recorded In Western Part Of MP

Due to the cessation of the rainy season, there is a decline in the normal rainfall figures.

The overall rainfall figure in the state has decreased by 12%.

9 less in the eastern part and 15% less in the western part has been recorded.

Narsinghpur has received maximum rainfall in the state.

The rainfall so far here is more than 41 inches.

Rainfall Activity Till Now

It has rained 37.53 inches in Seoni, 35 in Mandla-Jabalpur and more than 34 in Dindori.

Rainfall of 28 inches or more has been recorded in Indore, Anuppur, Balaghat, Chhindwara, Panna, Sagar, Shahdol, Umaria, Raisen and Narmadapuram.

The figure is more than 24 inches in Damoh, Katni, Niwari, Betul, Bhind, Harda, Ratlam, Sehore and Vidisha.

Districts With Lesser Rains

Khargone, Mandsaur, Barwani, Gwalior have received the least rainfall. Here the figure is less than 20 inches.

(Rain from June 1 to August 28.)

About Big Cities

Bhopal: There is no possibility of rain. Sometimes there will be strong sunlight and sometimes there will be shady weather during the day.

Indore: The weather will be clear. This will increase the effect of heat.

Gwalior: There is a forecast of strong sunlight. There is no chance of rain.

Jabalpur: There will be sunny-shady weather. There is no forecast of rain.

Ujjain: The weather will be clear. There may be light drizzle at some places.