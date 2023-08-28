Bhopal: 19,000 Patwaris On Indefinite Pen Down Strike Demanding Salary Revision

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): About 19,000 patwaris went on an indefinite pen down strike in state from Monday to press for their demands of grade pay and promotions. After 11 am, they deposited their bags containing their work-related dossiers in tehsil offices.

The strike will affect works like mutation, caste certificate, EWS certificate, election work, agriculture work, verification for the PM-CM payment and making panchnama with police, Madhya Pradesh Patwari Sangh president Upendra Singh said.

Bhopal district president Sandeep Sharma said, “ Our strike will affect public work.”

Meanwhile, district collectors have made arrangements to ensure that the work doesn’t get affected due to patwaris’ strike.

Revenue inspectors have been entrusted with the work of patwaris. Despite this, the work will be affected because the revenue inspectors already have a lot of work to do.

Patwaris had launched phase-wise agitation. In the first phase, from August 21, all left the government group and boycotted online work. In the second phase, from August 23 to August 25, they were on mass leave for 3 days. Tiranga Yatra was taken out in Bhopal on August 26.