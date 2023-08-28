Bhopal: Children & Youths Turn Up In Large Number To See Newly-Unveiled Model Metro Train In Smart City Park

People Visit Smart City Party To Have First Look Of Bhopal Metro’s Model | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Large number of people visited city's Smart City Park on Monday to take a glance at the newly inaugurated model metro train. Children and youngsters were seen excited as they checked the facilities they can avail on the metro train in future. The Metro train will have its trial run in the city in September and is most likely to commence operations by May-June next year.

On Saturday, chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan inaugurated Bhopal Metro train. Sunday was the first day of opening of the Bhopal Metro Train model for the view of the public.

CM Shivraj after unveiling metro train model on Saturday |

The first day saw a huge rush of people. Similar situation was observed on Manday also. People are visiting the Smart City park with their children and family members to see the Bhopal Metro train model.

People were seen sitting on the chairs to gauge their comfort level. They are also learning how the electronic screen shows the routes and stoppages of the train. The localities also observed that screens in the train indicate the upcoming stations in advance also.

Youngsters and children who seem more curious to know the facilities available inside the metro train. They were seen discussing with great enthusiasm about when the metro train would finally start running. Inauguration of the Bhopal metro has instilled a a great job among the Bhopalites.

