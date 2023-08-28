 MP's Dalit Youth Beaten To Death In Sagar: Inconsolable Mother Sings Mourning Songs; Video
Eight accused have been arrested so far.

FPJ Web Desk
Updated: Monday, August 28, 2023, 01:05 PM IST
article-image

Sagar (Madhya Pradesh): After a Dalit youth was allegedly beaten to death by an upper-caste Sarpanch and men in Sagar, his mother was reported to be in inconsolable state. Grieving his young son's murder , the woman sang mourning songs next to his dead body. The video is making rounds on the social media.

article-image

Notably, on August 24, the Dalit youth was allegedly beaten to death by members of an upper caste community in Sagar district after his family refused to withdraw molestation case against the attackers. The assailants not only attacked him, but also assaulted her mother and vandalized their home.

As the dead body arrived home, his mother, known as "Badi Bahu," wailed in sorrow and pain, and started to sing mourning songs for her lost son, whose hand was injured in the attack, when she was trying to save her son.

article-image

The father of the victim named Nitin Ahirwar, stood before the authorities with Nitin's lifeless body, recounting the horrific scene his family had endured.

Eight accused have been arrested so far. The name of accused are Vikram Thakur, Vijay Thakur, Azad Thakur, Komal Thakur, Lal Khan, Islam Khan, Golu Soni and Wahid Khan among others.

article-image

