Madhya Pradesh: Dalit Girl Strangled To Death In MP, Accused Held

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A 17-year-old girl Dalit girl was strangled to death by a man for resisting his advances in Sidhi district of Madhya Pradesh, police said on Monday.

The body was found under a mahua tree in the backyard of the victim's house. The accused and his accomplice have been arrested. According to police, the deceased has been identified as Kajal Rawat, a resident of Jamodi area, around 20 km from Sidhi district headquarters.

Before strangling her, the accused had threatened her of dire consequences for resisting his advances. On the night of August 24, Dharmendra Singh (45) barged into the girl's house and dragged her out. Next morning, her body was found, the police added. Singh forcefully covered the mouth of the minor's sister in-law, who was present in the house, to prevent her from screaming for help.

After strangulating the minor, the man dumped her body under a tree in the backyard of the house and fled the spot. He also threatened her sister-in-law for dire consequences if she opened her mouth. The victim's family told the police that Singh used to harass the victim regularly. "Singh had threatened the minor in the presence of her sister-in-law at her house and after a few hours, he along with his friend Dheeraj Singh (29) executed the crime on August 25," Sheshmani Mishra, in-charge of Jamodi police station, told IANS.

Mishra said both the accused were arrested on Sunday and they were sent to jail after being produced before the local court and further investigation was underway.

