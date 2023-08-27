Bhopal: Nath Makes 11 Promises If Congress Forms Government |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Former chief minister Kamal Nath has made 11 promises to citizens, which he said would be implemented if Congress formed government in state, here on Sunday.

Nath said 11 promises of the Congress include Rs 1,500 per month for women and gas cylinder for Rs 500, 100 units of electricity will be free for the whole house and the electricity bill of 200 units will be reduced to half.

He offered farm loan waiver, free electricity for 5 horse power irrigation pump on permanent and temporary connections, 12-hour electricity for irrigation, waiving old electricity bills and withdrawing lawsuits of farmers.

Nath has promised to give old pension to employees, while he has also promised to give 27% reservation to OBCs. Caste census will be conducted.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)