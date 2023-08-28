 Madhya Pradesh: Tigress Found Dead In MP's Bandhavgarh Reserve, Territorial Fight Likely Cause Of Death
Madhya Pradesh: Tigress Found Dead In MP's Bandhavgarh Reserve, Territorial Fight Likely Cause Of Death

PTIUpdated: Monday, August 28, 2023, 09:49 AM IST
article-image
Representative Image

Umaria (Madhya Pradesh): A 4-year-old tigress was found dead on Sunday in Umaria district in Madhya Pradesh, a forest department official said.

Its body was found in the buffer zone in Manpur range of Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve, area ranger Mukesh Ahirwar told PTI.

"Circumstantial evidence suggests it died in a territorial fight. We rushed to the spot with sniffer dogs and have sent the carcass for post mortem. Its viscera has been submitted for testing," he said.

The carcass was disposed of as per National Tiger Conservation Authority guidelines, the official added.

