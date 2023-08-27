MP: 2 Arrested With 1200 Kg Cannabis In Jabalpur

Representative image

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): Police have arrested two people for smuggling 1200 kg of cannabis in Jabalpur on Sunday. The accused were smuggling cannabis in a truck, hiding it under wood logs when the police caught them.

This major action of Jabalpur police on cannabis smuggling was taken based on a tip from an informer. The accused were taking the cannabis from Chhattisgarh’s Raipur to Mandla via Haryana. Tilwara police reached the spot based on the information provided from the informant, seized the truck (CG 08 L 3830) and arrested the accused under NDPS Act.

The arrested accused have been identified as Mohammad Shakeel and Mahesh Kumar.

Senior officials reach spot

After the action, senior police officers also reached the spot to take stock of the incident.

Recently, the Crime branch team of Bhopal arrested two persons (a man and his son-in-law) for trafficking 100 kilograms of cannabis in a Sedan car.

Deputy commissioner of police (crime branch) Shrutkirti Somwanshi told media persons the next day that the crime branch had received a tip-off about two men entering the city through Misrod with large quantities of cannabis.