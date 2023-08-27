Indore: Youth Attacked With Knife Outside Pub After Dispute Arises On Dance Floor

Representative image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A youth was allegedly attacked with a knife outside a pub at C-21 business park by another youth over dancing with a girl on Saturday.

The incident reportedly started over a dispute related to dancing within the pub. According to reports, Milind, accompanied by two women, was dancing when a confrontation broke out between him and another person named Anubhav.

The security staff intervened and escorted both parties outside, but the conflict escalated further in the parking area.

During the altercation, Milind allegedly brandished a knife, attempting to attack Anubhav. Anubhav managed to disarm Milind, but sustained injuries in the process.

The Khajrana and Vijaynagar police arrived swiftly after being informed about the incident.

A case of attempted murder has been registered against Milind, Navesh, Tarun, Khushi, and Deepika under the jurisdiction of Assistant Deputy Commissioner of Police, Zone-2, Amarinder Singh.

Police officials have stated their commitment to conducting a thorough investigation and ensuring that the responsible individuals are held accountable.

Following the incident, authorities have emphasized the responsibility of pub operators and security personnel in maintaining order and preventing such altercations.

Notices are set to be issued to the pub operators, and discussions with security guards are planned to enhance safety measures.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)