Indore: Tough Competition Among BJP Aspirants For Indore-4, Indore-5 Seats

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): While BJP has already announced its candidate for Rau, the way got cleared for water resources minister Tulsiram Silawat for Sanwer seat as his contender Rajesh Sonkar was fielded from Sonkatch constituency. For the remaining seats in the district, barring Indore-2 seat, the competition among candidates is tough. The toughest competition is in Indore-4 and Indore-5 constituencies where more than five candidates, for each seat, are seeking a ticket.

Indore-1: Three candidates vying for ticket

Former MLA Sudarshan Gupta, who represented this constituency from 2008 to 2018, had lost the last assembly election against Congress candidate Sanjay Shukla by a margin of 8163 votes. He is again seeking a ticket from this seat. Cultural minister Usha Thakur, who is currently MLA from Mhow constituency, is also in the race for this seat. She was elected as MLA from this seat in 2003 but was denied a ticket in 2008. Former corporator Deepak Jain Tinu is also vying for a ticket for this seat.

Indore-2: If not Mendola then Vijavargiya!

Though ticket to three-time MLA Ramesh Mendola from this seat is almost certain, but if Kailash Vijayvargiya returns to state politics he may get ticket from this seat. In that case, Mendola either may be considered for Indore-3 or Indore-5 seat. However, it is a known fact that Vijayvargiya wanted a ticket for his son Akash from this seat. And that wish of his still exists.

Indore-3: If not Akash then…

Sitting MLA Akash Vijayvargiya is a front-runner for a ticket from this seat. But if the senior Vijayvargiya comes into play, the equations may change for this seat. If senior Vijayvargiya contests the poll from Indore-2 seat, Mendola may get ticket from this seat. Former MLA from this seat, Usha Thakur may also be considered for the ticket. Gopi Nema and Gopal Malu are also vying for the ticket but their chances are bleak.

Indore-4: Gaud's chances high but others also upbeat

A three-time sitting MLA Malini Gaud, BJP city chief Gaurav Ranadive, Krishnamurari Moghe, JP Mulchandani and Mala Thakur are in the race for ticket. While Gaud’s chances of securing a ticket are high, others are not ready to give up the seat which is called Ayodha of Indore. BJP is representing this seat since 1990.

Indore-5: Hardia, Ranadive among front-runners

Though a four-time sitting MLA Mahendra Hardia says that he is again ready to throw his hat in the ring in the upcoming assembly polls, many believe that the party will change its candidate on this seat. Apart from Hardia, Gaurav Ranadive, Nishant Khare, Mukesh Rajawat and Nanu Kumavat are also among the front runners for this seat. Ajay Singh Nauruka and Dilip Sharma are also seeking a ticket but their chances are bleak.

Depalpur: Patel, Chawda, Shekhawat among contenders

A two-time MLA Manoj Patel, who lost the last election against Congress candidate Vishal Patel in 2018, is again seeking a ticket. However, Indore Development Authority (IDA) chairman Jaipal Singh Chawda and veteran leader Bhawar Singh Shekhawat are also in the race. It is believed that the candidate for this seat will be decided by Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan. As Patel is close to the CM, many people think that he will again get ticket from this seat.

Mhow: Nishant Khare, Chawda have RSS backing

Though Usha Thakur is the sitting MLA and front runner for the ticket from this seat, Dr Nishant Khare’s name is also doing the rounds given his strong support base among tribal voters. Khare, whose name was among the contenders for the Mayoral ticket, is stated to be the choice of RSS for this seat. Jaipal Singh Chawda, who is also seeking ticket from this seat is also an RSS favourite.